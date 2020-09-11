Jerry R. Verant Jr.

Jerry R. Verant Jr., 95, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

He was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Chisholm, to Jerry Sr. and Angeline (Klanchar) Verant. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a lifelong resident. Jerry was a WWII Army Veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge and Utah Beach. He was united in marriage on Jan. 24, 1948, in Hibbing, to Marilyn A. LaCoursiere. He was the last of the founding members of the Poachers Hunting Shack.

Jerry is survived by his children: Jerelyn (Steve) Szybnski, Patricia (Sam) Carrels, Jerry F. (Norma), John (Cindy), Carol (Daryl) Arola and Ron; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Harwood; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; son, Joseph; brother, Fred, MIA in Korea; and sister, Frances Motta.

Memorial Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

