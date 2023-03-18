Jerry Michael Adamich
Jerry Michael Adamich, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St. Lukes’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on March 11, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn., to Katherine (Pavelich) and William Adamich. Jerry graduated from Hibbing High School and then enlisted in the Army National Guard and Reserve of the Army. He worked at National Steel as a MM Mechanic and retired in 1994 at the age of 48 years old. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, deer hunting, duck hunting and riding his Harley. He developed a love and great talent for wood carving; sharing and giving his treasures to friends, family, benefits and the medical professional. Jerry and his wife had the opportunity to spend many years snow birding in Arizona where they met many special friends.
Jerry was an extremely tough man who never gave up; he fought a tough battle with two forms of cancer at one time. He was transferred from Fairview Range in Hibbing to St. Luke’s in Duluth where he fought his last battle for eight days. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Father Petrich gave Jerry his last rites and blessing. On Sunday January 8, 2023, before Jerry was taken off life support, each family member had the opportunity to spend individual time by his side expressing their love. When he was taken off life support, his spouse Becky held his hand and stroked his face. The room was filled with love. Forty-five minutes later, he passed away. Jerry loved spending time with his four granddaughters. Maddy loved going fishing with her grandfather and learned everything there was to know about fishing, including his favorite fishing spots. He also enjoyed the haircuts that Maddy would give him over the years. Hunter had the opportunity to do some fishing as well. Being a nurse, she would help him understand medical terms while he was receiving treatment for cancer. While Kate played volleyball in high school; Jerry and Becky would go to all of her home games. When Kate started college, the two would talk on the telephone once a week on her way home from college. Megan was the last granddaughter to learn how to fish, she enjoyed time spent with her Grandpa and of the two, she usually caught the larger fish. Jerry and his close friend Joe Gregorich would go to Sturgis each year until the age of 71. They did a lot of riding together and sometimes Father Bill would join them. Every Christmas the family was blessed with receiving a carving of a Santa or tree ornament. Eight months prior to passing away, Jerry worked hard carving Christmas ornaments and Santas for all of the nurses and doctors at Fairview Range in Hibbing and Rochester Mayo as a small token of appreciation for everything they have done for him. The carving that Becky treasured the most is a white dove in flight. After Jerry passed away, both of his children gave their Mother Becky a wooden heart with a special message. Glenda’s heart read: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.” Jeff’s heart read: “Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.” Neither child knew the other was giving a wooden heart message to their Mother. Jerry was very proud of Glenda and Jeff and all of the love they gave. He will be missed and loved forever.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca; children, Glenda (Jim) Townley, Jeff Adamich; grandchildren: Maddy Adamich, Hunter Ramspacher, Kate Townley, Megan Townley; great grandson, Ollie Ramspacher and great granddaughter to be born in June 2023; and brother, James (Jimmer) Adamich.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Katherine; and brother, Jack.
Our family extends heartfelt thanks to Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing, St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth and Rochester Mayo. Jerry was blessed with the best medical professionals who became a part of our family during this difficult journey.
There will be a private memorial with family and friends at a later date.
