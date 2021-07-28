Jerry Lee Richard

Jerry Lee Richard, 78, of Crosslake, passed away at home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Jerry was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Robbinsdale, Minn., to Chester and Olive (Glenn) Richard. He was married to Juanita on Nov. 7, 1964, and together they had four children. Jerry worked as a crusher operator for many years, and he also volunteered as a driver with Carlton County. Jerry was an avid Minnesota sports fan, and enjoyed driving dirt track stock cars, where he won rookie of the year. He especially enjoyed living and traveling to Alaska where he loved to fish, camp, go boating, and hunt. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by Juanita, his wife of 56 years; children, Kristine (Tim) Harms, Amy (Rod Wilson) Richard, John (Stacy) Richard, Tracy (Jasen Boykin) Richard; grandchildren, Jessica (Shawn) Synkiew, Nick (Jenny) Harms, Karleo Richard, Syrena Richard, and Brayden Richard; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Josiah, Austin, and Brielle; and siblings, Gene Richard, Sue (Ron) Ebnet, and Mike (Mary) Richard.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Olive Richard.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Saturday, July 31, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Crosslake, Minn.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Richard, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jul 31
Visitation
Saturday, July 31, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel - Crosslake
13782 County Road 36
Crosslake, MN 56442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 31
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 31, 2021
12:00PM
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel - Crosslake
13782 County Road 36
Crosslake, MN 56442
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries