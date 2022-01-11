Jerry Lee Johnson, 72, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home in Nashwauk.

Services are pending and arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Full obituary notice to come.

