Jerry Lee Johnson, 72, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on January 5, 2022, at home with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Grand Rapids on Sept. 7, 1949, to Jack and Alice (Countryman) Johnson. Jerry grew up in the Nashwauk and Cloverdale area and went to Greenway High School. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army as a medic and was very proud of his service. Jerry was a longtime mechanic for National Steel in Keewatin, Minn. Jerry married his soulmate, Jerilyn Johnson, and they were inseparable. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a talented woodworker and carpenter as he was an all around handyman. He loved spending time with his family, neighbors and friends. Jerry was always taking care of and providing for his family. He enjoyed going on trips, going camping and just being outdoors. Jerry liked to go roaming in the woods and loved feeding his local deer. Jerry was known for being a prankster and was always up to something. He also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing to his wife.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jerilyn; children, Renee (Corey) Twilligear, April Johnson, Joshua Johnson; step-children, Kimberle (Lance) Anderson-Brainard, Shannon Anderson and Joshua (Rhyonna) Williams; siblings, Terri (Jim) Rathbun and Sue Johnson; and grandkids, Brianna Johnson, Jacob Johnson and Jessica Conca; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alice.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Cloverdale Hall north of Nashwauk. Pastor Jack Tillitson will officiate the service and visitation will be held one hour prior to service at noon.
