Jerry L. Waldvogel

Jerry Waldvogel, age 75, of Keewatin, passed away at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Jerry was born in Grey Eagle, Minn., to Edmond and Mabel (Engh) Waldvogel. He was joined in marriage to Margaret Heino on Feb. 4, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin. Jerry served in the Air Force during Vietnam eventually attaining an honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant, during his service he worked as a Medical Technician. Jerry worked at KeeTac for 17 years and was a member of the United SteelWorkers Union 2660 and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. Jerry greatly enjoyed fishing and even invented the Tackle Tamer.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy; children, Gina Waldvogel, Toni (Tim Holloway) Immanuel, John (Kellie) Waldvogel; sister-in-law, Sharon Heino; brother-in-law, Bill Hendricks; grandchildren: Sean Peterlin, Mariah Gjerdahl, Benjamen Gjerdahl, Joshua Gjerdahl, Eternity Grace Holloway, Jade Clifton, Johnnie Angel Waldvogel, Gaige Waldvogel; great-grandchildren, Winnie, Cal-El, Sophia Maria; and many nieces, nephews extended relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Mabel; siblings, James Waldvogel, Nancy Hendricks, Jane Sundberg; and son, Jerry Jay Waldvogel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Saturday, May 28, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at church.
Military Honors will be accorded by Mid-Range Honor Guard.
