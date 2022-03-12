Jerry F. “Chopper” Strle, 64, of Gilbert, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia.
Jerry was born on November 21, 1957 to John and Beverly (Sackery) Strle in Virginia and grew up in Parkville. Jerry married Sharon Sersha on July 8, 1989 in Britt where they built a home and raised their two children, eventually moving to Gilbert.
Jerry enjoyed playing pool, darts, and riding his Harleys. He spent many years working with the Range Riders, raising money for Muscular Dystrophy. Jerry was a master of the one liners and knew how to fix almost anything mechanical. And if you had a question...he usually had an answer.
Jerry started his working career at a young age, with his first job at Caron Oil in Virginia. Moving forward, he worked as a cab driver, L&M Supply, bartending at Jack’s Pickwick with his dad, as well as helping his dad get his business, The Gladiator, established. He then started his construction career working for numerous companies before finding his home with Lake Head Construction. Jerry was a member of Laborers Local 1097. He was a very active and proud member to the end.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Tourginey; son, Kerry (Lisa) Sersha; grandchildren: Lola, Mik, Liam, Jo-Jo, Martin, and Milly; brothers, Tony and John “BackSeat” Strle; aunts, Linda Stafstrom and Sharon (Souja) Strle; uncle, Bob Sackery; sisters-in-law: Shirley Nelson, Carol (Dave) Sok and MaryLee Lynn; brothers-in-law, Jack and John Ranniker; his best friend from high school, Gerald “Brutus” (TerriLynn) Johnson; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephew and too many friends to mention.
He is preceded in death by his dad; mother; step-mother; maternal and paternal grandparents; his Uncle, Frank Strle; sisters-in-law, Carol Jean Hein and Lorna Strle; and brother-in-law, Bob Hein.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com .
