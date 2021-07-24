Jerry Christofferson, 79, of Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1942 in Morris, Minn., to Oscar and Helen (Nelson) Christofferson. Jerry graduated from Morris High School in 1960. He then headed off to the U.S. Army. He was very proud of his service. He was stationed in Germany for 31 months, the last six months at the Berlin Wall. Upon his discharge in 1963, he moved to Minneapolis and then ended up getting a finance job in Virginia, Minn. He arrived in his 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible and was on top of the world!! In 1965, he met his wife Wanda in Thief River Falls, Minn., at Parkin’s Corner Drug. In 1972, he got into the construction business with Waconia Homes, building residential houses and small commercial buildings. In the early 80’s, the interest rate rose to 20%, so in 1985, he purchased Rocket Liquor in downtown Virginia. This store became his heart and soul. Jerry loved visiting with customers and friends. His favorite saying was, “We’re not in business to make money, we just want to make friends!!”. Rocket Liquor has been a central meeting place for his wife, children, and grandchildren throughout the years. Salesmen enjoyed the Wednesday “BBQ days.” Jerry loved his Rocket Liquor employees and treated them all like family. When he actually took time away from the store, he enjoyed hunting on the family farm, fishing, and spending lots of family time on his houseboat on Lake Vermilion. Opening fishing weekends were always a big event, his sons and friends always looked forward to an amazing weekend!
He loved spending Friday nights having a vodka Diet Coke and pepperoni pizza with his buddies.
Jerry was loved by so many people. He had a soft spot for many of his customers, and often helped them in times of need. Jerry and Wanda, along with their children, enjoyed attending the Sand Lake Chapel in Britt, Minn., with Rev. Kenneth Tamte. Jerry was always spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren and was very proud of his three children, who are all successful entrepreneurs. Jerry lived an amazing life, full of love and laughter.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda (Thramer) Christofferson; his children, Steven Christofferson (Terri Lemke), Kara (Joe) Petron, and Kevin (Corey) Christofferson; his 11 grandchildren: Joshua, Amanda, Stephanie, Michelle, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Levi, Maija, Jackson, Lydia, and Sophia; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Donald.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and a celebration of his life to follow at the Elks Club in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.