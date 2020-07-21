Jerome (Jerry) Bennett Hustad passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Jerry was born on Oct. 19, 1940, to Chester (Chet) and Lillian Hustad in Alexandria, Minn. He graduated from Alexandria High School. He was married to Phyllis Englebrecht on May 18, 1963, and they remained married for over 57 years.
He was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) during his occupation as an electrician of which he was very proud.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting of every kind. He spent many hours at the Hustad hunting camp outside of Biwabik getting ready for the big opening weekend. He loved spending time on the water and in the woods with his family and friends and all his “fur companions” who were all named “Duchess.”
Jerry’s family and friends will always remember him for his hospitality, smile and many stories. Jerry had his opinions and was always up for a friendly debate.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Greg (Kim) Hustad of Cape Coral, Fla., and Douglas (Kelly Laugen) Hustad of Biwabik; sister, Nancy (Jim) Johnson, Columbus, Ohio; Lee (Roxanne) Hustad of Alexandria, Minn.; and John Hustad of Minneapolis, Minn.; his brother-in-law, Warren (Norma) Engelbrecht, Alexandria, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion Duchess “Duchy.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Chester and Lillian; his father- and mother-in-law, Ralph and Mayme Engelbrecht.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
