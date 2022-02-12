Jeris LaVerne Lax, age 63 passed away peacefully with her bible by her side, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her residence in Virginia, Minn., due to COPD complications.
Jeris was born to Kenneth W. Lax and Joan Lax (Miller) on Oct. 1, 1958.
Anyone who had the fortune to have met Jeris, knew her as a kind and giving person, who would give you her last dime, and she often did to those in need.
Jeris lost her only child, Jamie, in February of 2021 at the age of 39. It left Jeris with an emptiness in her heart as she loved Jamie very much.
At an early age, Jeris showed she had great artistic talents. Among her many passions were; sewing, quilting, knitting, sketching and painting pictures, macrame, beading, and making beautiful wood burning art and walking sticks. She often gave these creations as gifts to her family and friends. Her hands were always busy making something unique.
Even with her health issues she always found the strength to lend a helping hand. Jeris loved to cook and always made meals to share with her friends at the Rouchleau and the Columbia where she resided. She was loved by many and she loved many.
Jeris was always stubborn and strong-willed which helped her through the many struggles she endured during her life.
Jeris had a deep faith in God. We give our heartfelt thank you’s to Uncle Dan and Aunt Connie Miller and Aunt Judy and Uncle John Bachovchin for taking Jeris under their wings and showing her spiritual guidance.
Later in life, Jeris lived a quiet life, loved her solitude but also loved being around her family and friends. Her quirky sense of humor brought a lot of laughs and smiles from people around her.
Jeris was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Holmes; her father, Kenneth Lax; mother, Joan Miller; her sister, LaRae Tini; nephew, Kyle Cashman; and Tom Holmes (Jamie’s father); and her furry companion Kieko.
She is survived by sisters, Rene Lax and Rena Cashman; nephew, Beau Elkington (Megan); niece, Nikki Aluni (Lax); niece, Bambi (Doyle) Shelby and Dante (Julie) Tini; great nieces and nephews: Josephine Aluni, Sam Aluni, Sophia Elkington, Gabriela, Peyton, and Anthony Shelby; aunt, Jackie Miller; uncle, Dan (Connie) Miller; aunt, Judy (John) Bachovchin; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She had a gentle soul and will be greatly missed.
