Jeri Ann (Blair) Zozgornik, 61, of Hibbing, went to be with Jesus after her courageous battle with cancer, on Dec. 17, 2020.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Feb. 20, 1959 to Gerald and Barbara (Adams) Blair. Jeri grew up on Long Lake and attended school in Nashwauk-Keewatin. She married the love of her life, David, in 1981 at her parent's lake home on Long Lake. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend and was known for her positive attitude and jovial spirit. Jeri had many hobbies throughout her life including scrapbooking, rubber stamping, sewing and making teddy bears for all the new additions to the family. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary for many years until her health prevented her services. Jeri also enjoyed ATVing with friends and family and traveling with her husband on road trips. She just loved spending time with family and friends, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face.
Jeri is survived by her husband, David Zozgornik of Hibbing; father, Gerald (Ivy) Blair of Effie, Minn.; daughters, Kari (John) VanBruggen of Becker, Minn., Amanda (Tyler) Workman of Smithfield, Ky., and Amber (David) Schneider of Duluth;, siblings, Jeanne (Mike) Krueger of Mt. Iron, Minn., Glenn (Jane) Blair of Nashwauk, Minn., and Jerry (Julie) Blair of Nashwauk, Minn.; grandchildren, Kira Davidson, Jasyah Schneider and a baby girl on the way which excited her to no end.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Blair; and brother, Brad Blair.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
