Jeremy Ray Gulbranson, 41, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. He became ill with liver disease this fall and moved back home to Minnesota from South Dakota to be treated at the Mayo Clinic. He had almost completed the process of becoming eligible to apply to be considered for the Liver Transplant List but became too ill.
Jeremy was born on Feb. 24, 1979, in Virginia, Minn., to Kerry Gulbranson and Rosalyn Mattson. He graduated from the Eveleth-Gilbert High School in 1997. Jeremy went on to attend college and chose the career of Water Environment Technology. Jeremy most recently was the Public Works Director for the City of Lennox, S.D. He was also a member of the Chancellor, S.D., Fire Department. In 2019 Jeremy was awarded the 2019 Brinker Award from the South Dakota WasteWater Association. Jeremy held many water treatment licenses in the states of Minnesota and South Dakota that few had. It showed the dedication to the job he loved to do.
Jeremy’s son Brady and daughter Dylan were his world. He attended all their sports activities and coached some of their sports. He fought the liver disease for his children to be there for them in the years to come. It is what gave him the strength to fight when he was so critically ill.
Jeremy was never one to sit still. During the early years Les mentored him in snowmobile racing. He played baseball, hockey, football, golf, basketball, softball, soccer, skiing, snowboarding and pool.
Jeremy’s Minnesota friends for close to 30 years were Dani, Brad, Ed and Ron. They pulled all kinds of shenanigans. But were always there for each other.
Jeremy loved to fish and hunt. He loved spending time at Greg’s cabin in South Dakota, fishing trips with Matt in Minnesota and playing pool with Travis in South Dakota.
Jeremy loved deeply and held his friendships close to his heart.
Jeremy is survived by his loving son, Brady (11) and daughter, Dylan (9) of Crofton, Neb.; mother, Rosalyn Engelstad; step-father, Scott Engelstad; step-sister, Tia Thuringer; step-brother, Ryan Engelstad; father, Kerry Gulbranson; paternal grandmother, Loretta Gulbranson; aunt and uncle, Tracy and Mike Hutchison; and cousin, Paige Gulbranson. Also survived by several other great uncles, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Carl Gulbranson; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Louise Mattson; and paternal grandfather, Merlin Gulbranson.
The family would like to thank the Liver Transplant Team at the Mayo Clinic and the Methodist Hospital in Rochester for their wonderful and loving care of Jeremy being we could not be with him during Covid.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and memorials please consider becoming a living donor or an organ donor.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
