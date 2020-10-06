Jeremiah Eliapo Uti

Jeremiah “Eddie” Eliapo Uti, 29, of Hibbing, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
He was born on May 11, 1991, in Pago Pago, America Samoa, and later moved to California with his parents and siblings. Jeremiah moved to Hibbing in the early months of 2013 and began working at Mesabi Academy in Buhl where he met Meaghan Cicmil. Jeremiah and Meaghan had two beautiful children, Mason E. Uti (5) and Mikale T. Uti (4). Through the years, Jeremiah worked at other businesses around Hibbing, creating significant friendships. Jeremiah attended Hibbing Community College and was the first in his family to graduate from college. He received a degree in Industrial Systems Technology and later became certified in welding through his employer. In 2019, Jeremiah landed his dream job at Keetac as a Mobile Equipment Operator.
Jeremiah’s world revolved around his two children and making sure they were always smiling. To say the boys adored their dad was an understatement. In addition to hanging out with his children, Jeremiah enjoyed playing softball with his teammates, learning to hunt and fish, bonfires with best friends, spending time out on the lake and attending his fish aquarium. Most importantly, Jeremiah cherished being surrounded by his loved ones.
Jeremiah impacted every individual he met. His infectious laugh, big bear hugs and similarities to Maui from his children’s favorite movie Moana will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life service will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Chisholm Baptist Church.
