Jennifer Marie Purkat, 46, of Duluth died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on September 21, 1974 to Jan and Patsy (Novak) Purkat in Virginia. Jennifer graduated from the Eveleth-Gilbert High School, Class of 1993 where she participated in volleyball, basketball, and played clarinet in the band. She furthered her education at SCSU where she graduated Cum Laude with a degree in elementary education in 1998. Jennifer began her teaching career at the Edison School in Duluth. She continued to work at various day care centers. Jennifer had two sons, Devin in 1998 and Keshaun in 2001. Jennifer worked various part time jobs while working full time at United Healthcare in Duluth to support her sons. She dearly loved her boys and took the greatest pleasure in spending time with them going to basketball games, movies, and taking road trips. She volunteered coaching Keshaun’s basketball and softball teams. Jennifer enjoyed cooking, baking, and attending concerts. She was a huge Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett, and MN Timberwolves fan as well as an avid reality TV watcher. Jennifer also valued her many friendships and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her two sons: Devin (Savannah) and Keshaun Purkat-Durden both of Duluth; her mother, Patsy of Gilbert; sister, Tina Purkat of Gilbert; paternal grandfather, Don Purkat of McKinley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
She was preceded in death by her father, Jan (2012); maternal grandparents, William “Beets” and Pauline Novak; paternal grandmother, Jane Purkat; aunt and uncle, Marge (Novak) and Dan Rozman.
Mass of Christian burial for Jennifer will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Charles Flynn celebrating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.