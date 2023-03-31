Jennifer A. Barfknecht

Jennifer A. Barfknecht, 58, of Virginia died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Essentia Health-Virginia. Arrangements are pending with the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.

