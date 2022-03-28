Jennie Marie Erickson, fondly referred to as Grandma Jennie passed away on March 26, 2022.
She was born on March 4, 1930, the daughter of Gabriel and Adeline Pascuzzi. Jennie was raised in Nashwauk graduating from Nashwauk High school. In high school she excelled in the band playing clarinet and piano. These are gifts she shared throughout her entire life serving as the organist for St Cecilia’s, St. Kevin’s, and St. Mary Immaculate parishes for over 65 years. At age 92 she was still playing and entertaining her family and friends at Oak Hill with hymns to old time favorites like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco”.
She attended Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis and after moving back to the Range landed a position in the administration office for MA Hanna in Cooley. In 1950 Jennie married Mylan Miskovich and together they raised four sons: Mike, Joseph, William, and Bryan. They called her “Ma”. Jennie eventually worked with independent school district 316 administration for approximately 30 years. She was known for her organizational skills and retired from the Greenway Schools with recognition for her years of dedication.
In 1977 Jennie married Karl Erickson. They had many happy years together traveling to Europe, Florida, fishing the Canadian waters of Ontario, and hunting their property on Crooked Lake. Jennie and Karl enjoyed their property on Snap Tail Lake with its fairytale appeal. She was surrounded by an enormous family: besides her sons and daughters-in-law, she has 16 grandchildren and 29 great children. They were all greeted with her customary “Hello Sugar”. Grandma loved them unconditionally. She hosted every Christmas Eve with buccola and traditional Italian dishes. Everyone waited for her chicken noodle soup and molasses cookies at hunting camp. She shared her wisdom of NFL football with the entire family. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings having a particular distaste for Brett Favre and the Packers. One of her greatest pleasures was being in the midst of a b.s. session with her four sons.
Grandma Jennie embraced her faith with all the humility and dignity she could muster. She did not flaunt her faith, she lived her faith. Truly one of her greatest gifts to her family was her enduring Catholic faith.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Oak Hill Assisted Living, St. Croix Hospice, and Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for their excellent care.
Jennie is survived by her sons: Dr. Mike (Elizabeth) Miskovich, Joseph (Susan) Miskovich, William (Lisa) Miskovich, Bryan (Kim) Miskovich; 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Jennie was preceded in death by husband, Karl; parents, Adeline and Gabriel Pascuzzi; brother, Phillip (Carmella) Pascuzzi; sister, Jennie Pascuzzi; great-granddaughter, McKinley Rose Miskovich; and her faithful 4-legged companions, Buttons I and II, Duchess and Bella.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk or Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
