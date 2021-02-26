Jennie A. Sterle

Jennie A. Sterle, 95, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born June 6, 1925, in Kerr Location, near Hibbing, to Nick and Mary (Pucel) Petrich. Jennie was united in marriage to John Sterle Jr. and was a longtime Chisholm resident. She loved caring for her dogs, gardening, and listening to music and attending St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Hibbing with her nieces.

Jennie is survived by son, Ron (Cheryl); daughter-in-law, Joanne Sterle; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Lois (Kenny) Jacobsen and Janet Petrich; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Rosemary Sterle; and son, Roger Sterle.

At Jennie’s request, Private Family Funeral Services will take place at a later date. Fr. Milos Zivkovic of St. Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church of Chisholm will officiate.

Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

