Jeffry M. Burke passed away at his home in Aurora, Minn., surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 53.
Jeff enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid kayaker, swimmer, downhill and cross-country skier. He liked working on demolition, home improvement and woodworking projects, as well as cruising with his dad in the classic car. Jeff participated in the 1991 International Special Olympics as a swimmer.
Jeff worked at the ERDAC for many years, until he decided to retire with his Mom and Dad.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Michael and JoAnn Burke of Aurora; sister, Carolyn (Randy) Peterson of Eveleth; nieces, Siri (Nate) and Kira (Dylan); grand-nieces, Kembri and Ariana; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Hines and Jack and Mildred Burke.
Due to the current pandemic, a tentative celebration of life will be set for May on Jeff’s birthday.
