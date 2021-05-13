A Memorial Gathering for Jeffry Burke, of Aurora, will be held Wednesday, May 19, at the end of Fisherman’s Point outside the shelters.
A private family service will be held at noon.
Public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Please join us for a picnic and conversation. For those attending the visitation, please follow all COVID mandates and dress for the weather.
Jeff’s family would like to thank all of those who have shown such an outpouring of kindness and caring for Jeff.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffry Burke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
