Jeffrey Scott Paschke was born on Nov. 25, 1960, in Virginia, Minn. He was married on Jan. 12, 1979, to Janelle Wiitala. Jeff was truly a man of God and died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 16, 2022.
Jeff’s greatest accomplishment and the thing he was most proud of was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Jeff loved to be involved in his children’s and now grandchildren’s activities. Even to the end, he was planning to train his grandchildren in their extra-curricular activities.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle Paschke of Andover; children, Lenny (Alisha) Paschke of East Bethel, Amber (Peter) Sackett of Andover, Melissa (Perry) Schramm of Anoka; 11 grandchildren: Brooke, Ella, Taylor, Evan, Logan, Lillian, Payton, Kaylea, Doan, Evan, and Olivia; mother, Clara Paschke of Biwabik; and father-in-law, Russell Wiitala of Virginia; siblings: Lynn (John) Rikala, Roxanne (James) Kottke, William (Lori) Paschke, Laurits (Anne) Nielsen, Lisa (Craig) Hultgren, Sherry Wiitala, Bryan (Allison) Wiitala, Cheryl Wiitala (Bruce) Johnson, Cathy (Rob) Heim Wiitala, and many other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Paschke; mother-in-law, Louella Wiitala; mother-in-law, Shirley Sarkela-Wiitala; brother-in-law, Larry Wiitala.
Memorials can be sent to Moving Day Twin Cities-Team: Prayer Partners for Parkinson Moving Day Twin Cities: Prayer Partners for Parkinsons - Parkinson’s Foundation (convio.net) or Struthers Parkinson’s Center Donation form (healthpartners.com)
Visitation/Memorial will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home,13817 Jay Street, Andover, MN 55304.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, with visitation one hour prior at Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 700 Western St, Anoka, MN 55303
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Paschke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.