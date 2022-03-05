Jeffrey James Boshey Jr. (Agasii baa mino gozi makade ginew), age 44, died Friday, March 4, 2022 in LaCrosse, Wis.
He was born April 14, 1977. Jeff loved life, his family, children and grandchildren. He lived to honor his heritage and culture. Jeff was a proud member of the Bois Forte band; was a member of the midewin society; and a proud member of the Liuna laborers union.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Lucille DeFoe; brothers: James Boshey, Joel Boshey, Anthony Defoe and Jared Boshey; sisters: Jade Boshey, Tiffany DeFoe, and Danielle Defoe; life partner, Frances Saukko; children: Dominic Morrison, Molly Lightfeather, Tecumseh Johnson, Felicia Martin, Jessica Martin, Jocelyn Martin, Marcus Thibault, Jeffrey Boshey III; 14 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jeff is also survived by The Lake Vermilion singers whom he shared laughter, love, and lifetime friendships.
He was preceded in death by father, Jeffrey James Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ray Boshey and Gloria Boshey; maternal grandmother, Myrna Pete.
The wake will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at the Vermilion Wellness Center. Tribal Rites will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, also at the Vermilion Wellness Center. Interment will follow at the Vermilion-Bois Forte Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
