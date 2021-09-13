Jeffrey Dennis Kruse

Jeffrey Dennis Kruse, 62, of Good Thunder, formerly of Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at home with his family by his side after a short courageous battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements are with Crescent Tide Cremation Services.

