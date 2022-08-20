Jeffrey Allen Graves, age 52, of Keewatin, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Hibbing.
Jeff was born Dec. 30, 1969, in Virginia, Minn., to David and Jewell (Johnson) Graves. At age 3 Jeff and his family relocated to Keewatin where he attended the Nashwauk-Keewatin schools. He was confirmed at the Congregation of the Good Shepherd in Keewatin. Jeff graduated from high school in 1988 and following graduation enlisted in the Air Force, he served for two years and then joined the Air National Guard 148 th Fighter Wing in Duluth serving for 25 years including multiple deployments during the War in Afghanistan. On Sept. 30, 1995, Jeff was joined in marriage to Lisa Franz.
Jeff was a member of the VFW and the American Legion; he was Post Commander for American Legion Post 452 and the 7 th District. Jeff worked at several places, he was a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Keewatin and served as the Chief, worked at the Hibbing Public Utilities, K-Mart, the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District, Jeff also owned his own business Digger Drains and was a master plumber with the Local 589 Plumbers Union.
Jeff enjoyed spending time at his hunting shack, deer hunting, gardening, and tending to his chickens.
He loved to write poems and doodle. “Be patient. Have Compassion … Show that you care for each other. Peace to you all.” — Jeff
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Graves; sons, Mason (Aubrey Nelson) Graves and Zeb (McKenna Folstad) Graves; parents, Jewell and David; sisters, Robyn (Carl) Jeranek, Wendy (Darrell) Lewis; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Alice Johnson; paternal grandparents, Merlin and Edith Graves; nephew, David Haiman; mother and father-in-law, MaryAnne and Conrad Franz.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Keewatin City Park in Keewatin.
Private interment will be held at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, MN. Military honors will be accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard.
