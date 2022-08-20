Jeffrey Allen Graves

Jeffrey Allen Graves, age 52, of Keewatin, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Hibbing.

Jeff was born Dec. 30, 1969, in Virginia, Minn., to David and Jewell (Johnson) Graves. At age 3 Jeff and his family relocated to Keewatin where he attended the Nashwauk-Keewatin schools. He was confirmed at the Congregation of the Good Shepherd in Keewatin. Jeff graduated from high school in 1988 and following graduation enlisted in the Air Force, he served for two years and then joined the Air National Guard 148 th Fighter Wing in Duluth serving for 25 years including multiple deployments during the War in Afghanistan. On Sept. 30, 1995, Jeff was joined in marriage to Lisa Franz.

