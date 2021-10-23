Jeffrey Allen Dickman, 54, of Virginia, lost his hard fought battle with cancer on Oct. 20, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Lead speaker will be Bruce Mattson, followed by anyone who would like to share a few words or stories about Jeff.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Dickman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
