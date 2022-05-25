 Skip to main content
Jeffery E. Ekholm

Jeffery E. Ekholm

January 26, 1954 — May 24, 2022 

Jeffery E. Ekholm, 68, rural Nashwauk, Minn., died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, unexpectedly at his brother’s home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Anton and Delores (Johnson) Ekholm. Jeffery had worked on the track gang for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk Township. He was a member with the Nashwauk Fire Dept., a township supervisor, and belonged to the Cloverdale Garden Club. Jeff also helped with the Food Shelf and was on the Nashwauk Community Center Committee. Jeffery’s hobbies included gardening, hunting and fishing, and his tinkering helped him to be a Mr. Fix-It for his friends and neighbors. His most important activities, however, were centered around his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Susan “Sue” Ekholm; his children: Jason (Stacy) Ekholm of Cottage Grove, Minn., Jolene Ekholm of Coon Rapids, Minn., Alisha (Todd) Yost of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Brandon (April) Ekholm of Two Harbors, Minn.; his mother, Delores Ekholm of Nashwauk; a brother, Brian (Sally) Ekholm; and sisters, Arlinda Bosarge and Arlys (Martin) Nagler all of Nashwauk; along with his seven grandchildren: Lauren Ekholm, Meghan Ekholm, Rylan Yost, Caidyn Yost, Madelyn Yost, Colton Ekholm and Emmalyn Ekholm. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother in law, Percy “Ron” Bosarge.

Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the Nashwauk Township Community Center. The Rev. Jack Tillotson will officiate.

Visitation will be in the center from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

