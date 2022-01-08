Jeannette C. Lewis

Jeannette C. Lewis, 86, of Forest Lake, Minn., died while surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

She grew up on the Iron Range and moved to the Twin Cities area in 1960. Jeannette enjoyed painting, sewing, baking and gardening; but above all it was the time spent with her beloved family and friends that gave her the greatest joy.

She will be deeply missed by her children: Daniel (Justin) Lewis-Hoover, Theresa (Craig) Anderson, Joanne (Brian) Henning, Darren (Beka) Lewis, Jim Lewis, Richard Lewis, Patricia Leith, Carrie Bren, Gene (Debra) Lewis; 23 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Peggy Mitchell, Linda (Mike) Kuopus, Larry (Sue) Gundy; sisters-in-law, Dianne and Vicky Gundy; aunt, June Giffin; childhood friend, John Nash; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Marie (Montbriand) Gundy; husband, Earl; children, Shirley Poore, Mark Lewis; brothers, Randy and Roy Gundy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. For those unable to attend, livestream information for mass will be provided at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church.

Interment at Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries