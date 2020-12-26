It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Mother, Jeanne Walters, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born in North Dakota in 1932. Shortly after graduating high school she was married and over several years gave birth to five children.
Jeanne was a very busy person. She was involved with her church, the Red Hat Society and Red Bird Mission. She loved to sing and was involved with the Methodist and Catholic choirs as well as the East Range Chorale. She was an avid dancer and spent many years teaching Polka, Swing and Country Line dancing. Jeanne also enjoyed traveling. She took trips to visit her children, as well as her friends and family across the country. She was very active at home as well. She would spend time sewing, playing piano, painting and drawing, crafts, crocheting and knitting. Also, spending time outdoors enjoying the beautiful property she called home.
Many will remember Jeanne as the window clerk at the Eveleth Post Office. She was well known for her colorful costumes on each and every holiday.
We will love and miss our mother, she was a dynamic and energetic person.
Jeanne is survived by her children: Larry, Deborah (Frank), Randy (Laura), Renee (Paul); and her grandsons, Zach (Maria) and AJ.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melany; her parents, William (Bill) and Elizabeth (Betty); and her brother, Wm. Donald.
The family would like to add a special thank you to the staff of Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice for their caring and kindness during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
