A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries