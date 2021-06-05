Jeanne Marie Nikolanci Schechinger passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa Hospice in Buhl, Minn.
She was born Dec. 25, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., to Rudolph and Mildred Nikolanci. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1962.
Jeanne worked for the City of Mountain Iron, US Steel, Nelson-Collie Electric and Northland Tractor Repair.
She married Larry Schechinger on May 19, 1982. Jeanne was a strong, independent woman. She was proud of the lake home that she built with Larry. They enjoyed many years there together. She loved her step- children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. They brought much enjoyment and she was proud of them all.
She loved bowling, gardening, crocheting, quilting and creating stained glass pieces for her home. She loved the many fur babies that she had over the years.
Jeanne is survived by her stepchildren, Larry (Susan) Schechinger of Virginia, Loddie Krepps of Missouri and Joe (Dusty) Schechinger of Mountain Iron; step grandchildren: Prophet Krepps, Niles, Ethan and Chloe Schechinger, Hunter and Carter Thome; step great-grandchild, Manney Rangel; brothers, Tom (Stephanie) Nikolanci of Mountain Iron and John of Minneapolis; brother-in-law, Bill Williams of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews, Joe Nikolanci of Rainy Lake and Andrew (Amber) Nikolanci of Superior; great-nephew, Channing Nikolanci; and great-nieces: Ella, Aria, Mille and Esmae Nikolanci; and her beloved cat, Freckles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, Rudy and Millie; and brothers, Dennis and Steven
The family would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone Villa for their care and comfort. Special thanks to Susan and Ann.
At Jeanne’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Memorials can be made to an organization that was close to Jeanne’s heart, St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
