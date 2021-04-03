Jeanne Marie McGraw passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, with family by her side.
She was born to Olga and Alexander “Chick” Madich on Sept. 5, 1946, in Chisholm, Minn. She attended Chisholm schools. Jeannie was always thankful for the wonderful upbringing and education she received. Jeanne continued her education at Bemidji State University graduating with a BS in Music Education.
Jeannie was united in marriage to Michael McGraw Aug. 31, 1968, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. That began a wonderful life that spanned nearly 55 years for the couple. Jeanne loved life. Her wonderful smile and pleasant personality always warmed those around her.
Jeannie began her teaching career in Ellendale, Minn. She then moved to the Cities, teaching the remainder of her career as a music specialist in the Mounds View school system at Pinewood and Island Lake Elementary schools. Jeanne was a caring teacher who believed structure was important in children’s lives. Jeanne took great pride in seeing their development and their interest in music grow. She talked to students on many levels as one of her students put it, “She dressed to the nines, she was always so pleasant, she would talk hockey to a kid, how neat was that. I still have the Anaheim Mighty Ducks puck she gave me.” Jeannie retired in 2002 and enjoyed the freedom retirement allowed her for family, travel and “shopping.”
She loved the sport of hockey and was very supportive of Michael’s endeavors in the sport be it his professional scouting, analyst for the boy’s state tournament, summer hockey programs or other related activities. Jeanne loved the time that Mike spent as coach at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She enjoyed the players and meeting their parents. Later Jeanne enjoyed the team reunions and was right in the middle of the banter.
Jeannie loved to shop and she made sure that shopping was included in their itinerary when trips were planned. She had the ability to buy a skirt in St. Paul, shoes in Phoenix and a top in LA and the colors always matched perfectly. Jeannie loved purses and her philosophy was “a woman could never have enough purses.” And of course, one needed the shoes and outfits to match.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Michael; her brother, James Sr. (Carrie) Madich, their two children, James Jr. (Bridget) Madich, their daughter, Marlowe who stole Jeanne’s heart and Molly Madich. She is also survived by Mike’s brother, Tom (Connie) McGraw; and sisters: Barbara (Chris) McMay and Mary (Jim) Brockman; nieces and nephews: Kate, Christy, David, Mary, Susie, Kathy, Margaret, Danny, Timmy, Mona Lisa, Gina, Kim, Guy, Sean, Michelle, John and Treacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Alexander; Mike’s parents, Walter and Ellen McGraw; Mike’s sister, Patricia Behar; her son, David; and Mike’s brother, William McGraw.
As requested by Jeanne there will be a private family service to celebrate her life.
In place of honorariums please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Jeanne’s name.
Arrangements with ChapelFuneralProviders.com
