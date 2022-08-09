Jeanne Marie Koponen of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines Nursing Facility in Aurora.

Jeanne was born in Ironwood, Mich., to Louis and Mary (Kalata) Rosga. Jeanne moved to Germany to be with her husband, Gerald , while he was stationed there. They moved back to Ironwood after his service, and then moved to Leonidas and eventually Embarrass. In the late 70’s, Jeanne divorced, and then moved to Aurora. She got her cosmetology degree and worked for a few years in the area. She then received her CNA degree, and worked for the White Community Nursing Facility for 25 years until she retired.

