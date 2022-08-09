Jeanne Marie Koponen of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines Nursing Facility in Aurora.
Jeanne was born in Ironwood, Mich., to Louis and Mary (Kalata) Rosga. Jeanne moved to Germany to be with her husband, Gerald , while he was stationed there. They moved back to Ironwood after his service, and then moved to Leonidas and eventually Embarrass. In the late 70’s, Jeanne divorced, and then moved to Aurora. She got her cosmetology degree and worked for a few years in the area. She then received her CNA degree, and worked for the White Community Nursing Facility for 25 years until she retired.
Jeanne was a member of the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary. She had a passion to play pull-tabs, and make stops at the area casinos. She learned to cook from her mother, making family favorites of perogies and halushkis. She was a great cook and especially enjoyed making late night fried egg sandwiches for family. She enjoyed visits from her furry grand-kids, Oskar, Chloe, and Aunna-Liisa. They brought great joy to her life.
Survivors include her children: Debra (Duane) Johnson, Daniel (Robin) Koponen, Darlene (Bruce) Petron, Darrell (Angel) Koponen, Dennis (Judy) Koponen; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; one great great grandson; a brother, Larry (Cheryl) Rosga; several nieces and nephews; and her furry grand kids, Oskar, Chloe, and Aunna-Liisa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy; former husband, Gerald; fiancé, Francis Turk; great great granddaughter, Kennedi Mae; and her cats, Felix and Danny Boy. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug.15, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Michigan.
