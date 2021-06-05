Jeanne M. Albrecht

Jeanne M. Albrecht, 86, died Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Family Services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

