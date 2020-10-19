Jeanne M. Albrecht, 86, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home with family at her side.
She was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Clitherall, Minn., the daughter of Neil and Edna (Curtis) Fletcher. She was united in marriage to Merlin A. Albrecht in 1952 in the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Jeanne worked as a waitress and cook at several clubs in the Hibbing area and did some private housekeeping as well. She joyfully served her community as a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, a board member of the Maple Hill Hall, as an election judge, was a volunteer for the Salvation Army, and assisted in the production of the church newsletter. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going for coffee at McDonalds and Hardees, fishing, playing volleyball, line dancing, and writing stories and poetry.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Gail (Steve) Rovinsky of Stillwater, Minn., and Steve (Ann) Albrecht of Hibbing; siblings: Jerry “Tid” (Barb) Fletcher of Hibbing, Janice Rice of Hibbing, Sara Langren of Oklahoma, and Lois (Larry) LaBarge of Kelly Lake; grandchildren, Kevin, Jason and Justin; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlin in 2000; brothers, Sonny and Bud; and sister, Marilyn.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice and to the Oncology Department at Hibbing Hospital for the care that they extended to Jeanne.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
