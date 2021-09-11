Jeanne Lena Gilliam (Wherley)

Jeanne Lena Gilliam, 72, passed away in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Jeanne was raised on Ely Lake, Saint Louis County Minn. Graduated High School in 1966 from Eveleth High School, then attended The College of St. Scholastica, and later The College of Saint Benedict. She married in 1971. After her marriage she kept the surname Wherley from her Husband.
Preceded in death by parents, Margaret Gilliam, Elmer "E.E. Gil" Gilliam; and brother, Michael Gilliam.
Survived by sons, Jesse and Tyler Wherley; and grandson, Xavier Wherley; in addition to her brothers, Thomas, Timothy, Joseph, John, and Peter.
She very much enjoyed conducting the Reynoldsburg Senior Citizens Choir. She was always happy visiting and entertaining the people living in the local nursing homes of Franklin County Ohio with the Senior Citizens Choir. An avid Jeopardy fan, she rarely missed an episode. She also loved spending time with her friends, and family. She will be dearly missed.
