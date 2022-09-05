Jeanne E. LaMourea

Jeanne E. LaMourea, 96, of Mountain Iron passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Essentia HealthVirginia surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1925, in Virginia to Ernest and Beatrice (Schlesser) Myers and as a child moved to Duluth and lived there until 1979 after marriage and then moved back to the range when her husband was relocated.

