Jeanne E. LaMourea, 96, of Mountain Iron passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Essentia HealthVirginia surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1925, in Virginia to Ernest and Beatrice (Schlesser) Myers and as a child moved to Duluth and lived there until 1979 after marriage and then moved back to the range when her husband was relocated.
On July 26, 1947 she married Rolland F. LaMourea and they moved to Mt. Iron, and she became very active in church.
She is survived by five children: Lynn Stoyanoff of Duluth, Mark (Karen) LaMourea of Buhl, R. Patrick (Barb) LaMourea of Satellite Beach, Fla., Timothy (Kathy) LaMourea of Cook and Dennis (Connie) LaMourea of Eveleth; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews. And one sister, Patricia Heine of Dunnellon, Fla.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland “Buster” LaMourea; grandson, Patrick Jason; three sisters, Faye Michelizzi, Mary Jane Myers and Barbara Cokeley; and one brother, William Myers.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service with a rosary before the funeral. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne LaMourea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.