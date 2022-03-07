Jeanne C. Bartlett, age 72, of Rochester, Minn., passed away February 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Jean was born on Aug. 9, 1949, in Crookston, Minn., to Fred and Mary (Logan) Turk. She attended and graduated from Aurora High School where she excelled in swimming, earning a scholarship for her athletics. She attended Hibbing Community College and got her degree in Forestry. Jean was united in marriage to Tom Bartlett and together they had four children. Tom and Jean moved their lives around often with many times settling in places within Minnesota, they enjoyed the new adventure of a new place and surroundings. Growing up, Jean's mother Mary was diagnosed with polio, making Jean step into the role of being a motherly figure early in her life. Jean had many hobbies in her life, including listening to old country music, spending time in the lights and action of casinos, and singing to name a few. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores because as she said, "You never know what you might find." She liked fishing with her family members, especially at the St. James Pit in Aurora, Minn., or Lanesboro. Jean loved her spice drops and other hard candies. Jean was a sharpshooter with her .357 magnum while working as a park ranger. She was a woman with many talents but unfortunately cooking wasn't one of them but she was always happy to provide food in other ways. Jean had a deep love and connection with all her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Jack (Kristina) Bartlett, Niki (Rafael) Mauricio, and Bobbie Newman; bonus daughter, Mary Bartlett; eighteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonita, Linda, and Rose; and ex-daughter-in-law, Amber.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Turk; her husband, Tom Bartlett; son, Thomas Bartlett Jr; brother, Francis; sisters, Joan, Monica and Sandy; and son-in-law, Craig Newman.
A memorial service for Jean will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Bartlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
