Jeanne Ann Cornell, age 91, died July 14, 2022, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, Minn.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1930, in Pontiac, Mich., to Harlan W. and Maxine L. (Jacobs) Fogal. She moved to Virginia in 1947; graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and from St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing, Duluth, Minn., in 1951. Jeanne married Kenneth Earl Cornell on Jan. 26, 1952, in First Methodist Church, Virginia, Minn. Jeanne worked at Virginia Municipal Hospital, Lenont Peterson Clinic, and Eveleth Nursing Home. In 2017 she moved to Cold Spring to be near family. She loved to knit, tell jokes and was always reading two books. Jeanne enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends in Virginia and Farkle with her friends from Cottage Court and John Paul Apartments. Jeanne was active in church, a PEO member, packed meals for Meals on Wheels, and drove for Road to Recovery.
She is survived by her children, Brett (Sue) Cornell, Harlan Cornell, Kathleen (Steven) Kollmann; brother, Richard F. Fogal; 11 grandchildren, 19-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Cornell (1980); parents; in-laws, Phyliss Fogal (2011), Adolph Cornell (1956), Hilda Mattson (1980); and grandson, Kevin Cornell (2018).
The services will be combined with her son, Harlan Cornell who died July 20, 2022.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia.
