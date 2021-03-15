Jeanette Margaret Hull, 96, of Hoyt Lakes, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1924, to Edward and Ida (Larsen) Krueger in Appleton, Wis. Jeanette grew up in Keshena, Wis., and graduated from the Shawano High School, Class of 1943. She furthered her education in Milwaukee where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. On March 13, 1947, Jeanette was united in marriage to her high school classmate, Roger Hull. The couple moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957 where they raised a family and resided the rest of their lives. Jeanette had been employed by the White Community Hospital. She was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes where she sang in their choir. Jeanette adored music, especially singing and playing in a recorder quartet. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and camping with her family.
Survivors include her four children: Joanne (Gary) Guttormson of Blaine, John Hull of Anoka, James (Karen) Hull of Hoyt Lakes, and David (Donna) Hull of Hudson, Wis.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren as well as two “on-the-way”; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; one sister, Nadine Botchett; and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held for Jeanette later this summer.
Arrangements are with the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
