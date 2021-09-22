Jeanette K. Korsman passed away peacefully at the age of 86, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Jean was born on May 1, 1935, to Annie and Anton Purkat and grew up in McKinley. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1953, and was married that year to Bob Perpich. They lived and raised their four children in McKinley.
On August 14, 1981, Jean married Roy Korsman. Although she had worked at many places, including the Arrow Shirt Factory, Mesabi Daily News, Dental Associates, and US Steel, when she married Roy she started her dream job as a potato farmer, working at his side in every aspect of farm life. Her pride in Korsman Farm Enterprises was surpassed only by her joy in sharing the bounty of her vegetable garden and acres of sweet corn. She and Roy traveled on a People to People Agricultural tour of China, Russia and Finland, and she delighted in their trip to Slovenia as well.
Jean loved to be busy and was active in several organizations including the Soroptimist of Virginia and the Gilbert Funeral Choir. She was proud of her Slovenian heritage and was devoted to the Slovenian Women's Union, serving as Branch President, MN State President and National President. She was well-known for her skill at making potica, and shared that talent with anyone interested in learning.
Jean will be sadly missed by her children: Jim (Rosemary) Perpich of Eveleth, Kathy (Tim) Riordan of Virginia, Barb (Hank) Schoonover of Minneapolis, and Rob (Dione) Perpich of Eveleth; grandchildren: Philip (Jill) Perpich, Laura (Maki) Cole, Lissa (Troy Rogers) Maki, Patrick (Mara) Riordan, Valerie (Vincent Chunka) Schoonover, Madeline and Andy Schoonover, and Joshua, Mahryn and Karina Perpich; five great-grandchildren; brother, Don Purkat; and sister, Margaret Walling; and by Roy’s children and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her sister, Rosemary Prosen; her brother, Cyril Purkat; a special cousin, Marie Vaida; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Edgewood Vista and the Caring Edge Hospice staff for their excellent care of our mother.
Funeral Mass for Jeanette will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Brandon Moravitz celebrating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Private inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
