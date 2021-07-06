Jeanette (Jan) Hull

Jeanette (Jan) Hull, of Hoyt Lakes, joined her husband, Roger, in the great beyond on March 13, 2021, their 74th wedding anniversary.

A memorial service will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes on July 9 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at the Hoyt Lakes cemetery.

Please direct memorials to the TUMC in Hoyt Lakes. Her obituary can be found at zmsfuneralhome.com.

