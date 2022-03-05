Jean Spaulding Richardson, 80, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Jean was born on Aug. 9, 1941, in Waukesha, Wis., to Willard and Frances (Cartwright) Spaulding. She attended school in Waukesha, graduating from Waukesha South Campus High School in 1959.
Jean was raised in Waukesha by her father; her brothers Jerry and Denny stepped up to the plate to help raise her. She was married and later divorced; but cherished the best part of that union, her children Thomas and Susanne.
Jean enjoyed crocheting and she made a quilt for most of her nieces and nephews’ weddings, and also for the new babies in the family. She loved giving something handmade and from the heart. She was fascinated with genealogy. She spent 40 plus years searching cemetery, church and court house records; her dream was to someday write a book on the subject. Jean also loved to garden; she spent as much time rearranging flower gardens as she did her furniture. She had a bountiful vegetable garden and would can and freeze about several hundred pints and quarts of food each year. Jean was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran church in North Prairie, Wis.. She spent many hours volunteering at the church and loved to sing in the choir.
Jean is survived by her son, Thomas Richardson; sister, Joan Wisnieski (Donald Mueller), brothers: Dennis (Jean) Spaulding, Lonnie Di Marcantonio, Ted (Anne) Di Marcantonio; sister-in-law, Michelle Di Marcantonio (Mario); grandson, Christopher (Brittany) Dawson; great-grandchildren, Leah and Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Frances; step-parents, Mario Di Marcantonio and Viola Spaulding; her daughter, Susanne Quade; and brothers: Mario Di Marcantonio Jr., Bruce Di Marcantonio, and Jerry Carpenter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
