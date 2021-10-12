Patricia Jean Nelson (Jean) was born in Postville, Iowa, on July 3, 1937, the oldest of seven children of Ewald and Lois Brandt. She attended a one-room school until 8th grade, and graduated from Postville High School. She earned a BS degree in Home Economics Education at Iowa State College.
Jean married Francis Nelson, also of Postville, while both were attending college. Following college, the couple lived in Minneapolis where Francis completed seminary education and Jean taught. Together, they served at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Circle Pines for 6 years and moved to Hibbing in 1969. Fran served as pastor of First Lutheran Church until his death in 1986, and Jean was his strongest supporter and partner in parish ministry. Jean then moved to Stingy Lake while working as a substitute teacher and Dietary Supervisor at Range Regional Health Services. Jean continued to be active at First Lutheran, volunteered at the AAUW book sale, and coordinated countless meals at the Salvation Army.
Her greatest pride was the love and support of her family. Her unique sense of humor was often expressed in poetry she wrote for others. She had a love for adventure and shared that with family and friends. The phrase “Adventures with Jean” brings happy memories and thoughts of ice cream and good coffee to most who knew her. She had great respect and enjoyment of nature and loved her solitude at Stingy Lake. She was the best hostess to the end and took pride and gratitude in serving others. Strong in her faith, she reminded us “death is only the transition to new life.”
Jean is survived by her three children: Steve (Diane) Nelson, Palo, Minn., and their sons, Andrew (Zoe), Samuel, Matthew (Jennifer) and Peter; son, Philip (Holly) Lakeville, Minn., and their children, Drew (Kelly), Lindy (Brad) Wifler and Lane (Julia); daughter, Kris (Paul) Steussy, Fargo, N.D., and their children, Cory and Katie Nicklay, Elise (Justin) Swanson and Celeste Novak; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: Fred (Geri) Brandt, Surprise, Ariz., Jim (Sherry) Brandt, West Bloomfield, Mich., Bob (Beth) Brandt, Postville, Iowa; and two sisters: June (Steve) Weiss, Osage, Iowa, Bev (Dennis) Madison, Lincoln, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Lois Brandt; her husband, Francis Nelson; her sister, Belva Radloff; and her great granddaughter, Quinn Nicklay.
A celebration of Jean’s life is tentatively planned for May 7, 2022, in Postville, Iowa.
Her family would like to express great gratitude to Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care in Dilworth, Minn., as well as Hospice of the Red River Valley for their care and support.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
