Jean Miriam Stickney, 94, of Virginia, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Essentia Health – Virginia.
She was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Sand Lake Township, the daughter of John Ingamun and Johanna Marie (Askegaard) Westby. Jean married Paul Harold Stickney on Oct. 22, 1944 ,in Duluth and lived on Ely Lake for over 50 years, prior to moving to Virginia. She was employed by the Cluett-Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory in Eveleth and the Frostop Drive Inn. Jean attended Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4456 in Gilbert. She and husband, Paul, loved dancing, snowmobiling, ice skating, and broomball. Jean also enjoyed playing cards with her lady friends and family for many years.
Jean is survived by her children: Paulette (Gerald) Bundich of New Richmond, Wis., Barbara (Larry) Olson of Aurora, Deborah Poderzay of Mountain Iron, and Keith (Tammi) Stickney of Zimmerman; grandchildren: Lisa Cheatham, Brett Bundich, Paul (Kris) Olson, Scott (Angie) Olson, David (Maria) Poderzay, Corey Poderzay, and Erin (Ben) Lemmermann; and great-grandchildren: Kenyn Cheatham, Kael Cheatham, Sienna Bundich, Carter Olson, Sydney Olson, Cody Olson, Sophia Poderzay, Cade Peterson, Chase Peterson, Owen Poderzay, Porter Poderzay, Colten Poderzay, Amari Poderzay, and Paul Lemmermann.
She was preceded in death by her son, David John Stickney; daughter-in-law, Shelby Stickney; son-in-law, Bill Poderzay; her parents; her husband; grandson, David Bundich; and siblings: Jessie Woods, Arlene Norlander, John William Westby, Margaret Ann Johnson, Dorothy Vanne, Goodrun Backlund, Roy Westby and Ray Westby.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista for the compassionate care and concern shown to Jean. It was beyond exceptional, and very much appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held in Calvary cemetery in Virginia.
The Casket Bearers will be all of Jean’s grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the VFW Auxiliary Post 4456, P.O. Box 2, Gilbert, MN 55741; or to the Olcott Park Fountain Restoration Project, 519 Chestnut Street, Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Jean online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
