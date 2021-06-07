Jean McClelland, 96, of Duluth, died Tuesday June 1, at Essentia Miller Dwan after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held at Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 North 11th Ave E., Duluth, MN, 55811 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

Memorials can be directed to the Central Hillside United Ministry (CHUM), 102 W. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55802 or www.chumduluth.org Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth

