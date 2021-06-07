Jean McClelland, 96, of Duluth, died Tuesday June 1, at Essentia Miller Dwan after a long illness.
A memorial service will be held at Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 North 11th Ave E., Duluth, MN, 55811 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 9, 2021.
Memorials can be directed to the Central Hillside United Ministry (CHUM), 102 W. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55802 or www.chumduluth.org Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth
To send flowers to the family of Jean McClelland, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.