Jean Marie Collins
March 7, 1949—November 1, 2022
Jean Marie Collins
March 7, 1949—November 1, 2022
Jean Marie Collins, 73 years old and longtime resident of Hibbing, Minn., left this world all too soon as she passed away in the comfort of her home in Hibbing on November 1, 2022.
Jean was born on March 7, 1949, in Hibbing to Fred and Roberta (Gersich) Odegaard. She grew up on the range and graduated from Hibbing High with the class of 1967. Jean went on to UMD and graduated in 1971 with her degree in education. After graduating, Jean wanted some adventure and moved to Hawaii where she stayed for five years. While there she met her former husband, Ed Collins, who was stationed there. They moved back to Hibbing together in 1976 where they had a family and raised three children. Mrs. Collins was a social studies teacher for the Hibbing School District for over 30 years! Most students had her at least once throughout those years and everyone knew her for her friendliness or humor. Jean was known to be a NASCAR fan and loved her flower gardens. Her entire yard was one big flower garden as she worked every day for years on them! She enjoyed her life in Hibbing, and loved spending time with friends, always with an open door. Above all, she adored her family and loved being with them.
Jean is survived by her children: Ian (Sarah Tintor) Collins, Bryleigh (Dan) Starich and Aubrey Collins; brothers: Fred, John, Jim (Paula) and Paul Odegaard; and grandchildren; Wyatt Collins and Ayden Tintor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Roberta; and former husband, Ed.
There will be a celebration of Jean’s life from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Mike’s Pub in Hibbing, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
