Jean M. Noyes, 91, of Virginia passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Essentia Health – Virginia Care Center.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1930, in Virginia to George and Ellen (Jochum) Setterholm, and graduated from the Roosevelt High School, Class of 1948. She attended Virginia Junior College and worked as a Teacher’s Aide in Virginia for 27 years
Jean was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia.
Survivors include two children, Daughter Sandra (Bronco) Herian and Steven (Susan) Henke, both of Virginia; two grandchildren, Jessica (Chhaya) Herian-Phat and Bridgette (Peter) Welle; two step-grandchildren, Michael and JulieAnn Simek; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by two husbands, Alvin F. Henke and Gordon S. Noyes; two daughters, Cynthia and Marlys; and a brother, Robert J. Setterholm.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia with Pastor John Cowan officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church and spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Services will be live streamed at www.ebcmn.com. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.