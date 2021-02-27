Jean M. Noyes

Jean M. Noyes, 91, of Virginia passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Essentia Health – Virginia Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1930, in Virginia to George and Ellen (Jochum) Setterholm, and graduated from the Roosevelt High School, Class of 1948. She attended Virginia Junior College and worked as a Teacher’s Aide in Virginia for 27 years

Jean was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia.

Survivors include two children, Daughter Sandra (Bronco) Herian and Steven (Susan) Henke, both of Virginia; two grandchildren, Jessica (Chhaya) Herian-Phat and Bridgette (Peter) Welle; two step-grandchildren, Michael and JulieAnn Simek; and seven great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by two husbands, Alvin F. Henke and Gordon S. Noyes; two daughters, Cynthia and Marlys; and a brother, Robert J. Setterholm.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia with Pastor John Cowan officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church and spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Services will be live streamed at www.ebcmn.com. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

