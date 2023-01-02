Jean M. Kinzel
June 11, 1953—December 30, 2022
Jean M. Kinzel
June 11, 1953—December 30, 2022
Jean M. Kinzel, 69, longtime resident of Hibbing passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at The Waters Memory Care in Plymouth, Minn.
She was born June 11, 1953, to Robert and Christine (Calanducci) Kirwan in Chicago, Ill., but made her way at just 3 weeks old to Hibbing to be raised and loved by Josephine (Calanducci) and Stanley White. She married LeRoy on August 11, 1979, and they enjoyed making memories from Seattle to St. Paul, Tampa to Duluth, and back to Hibbing. With her brilliant smile, bright glowing eyes, infectious laugh and free spirit, Jean was known to always “light up a room.” As much adoration as she constantly expressed for all those she loved, she was equally admired. Her favorite pastimes were bowling, singing, loving animals, watching action movies, tending to plants & flowers outside, and most especially spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her cherished daughters, Ashlee (Kris) Slocum, Plymouth, Minn., and Amber Kinzel of Duluth, three siblings, Jackie Baker, Brooklyn Park, Minn., Stanley White, Hibbing, Minn., and Patrick (Rosemary) White, of White Bear Lake, Minn., two grandchildren, Mason LeRoy Slocum and Audrey Jean Slocum, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sets of parents, husband, LeRoy in 2007, and brother Robert Kirwan.
Though Jean battled dementia, it isn’t what defined her, and we will continue to share the beautiful impact she had on this world and on all those fortunate to know her.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jean will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
A tribute page to honor Jean can be visited at http://act.alz.org/goto/jean_kinzel
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
