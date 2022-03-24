Jean M. Hagsten, age 87, of Keewatin went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her home. She was born July 4, 1934, in Eveleth to Anton and Frances (Jalnikar) Kavcich. On Nov. 5, 1955, Jean was joined in marriage to Harry Hagsten. They shared a long and happy marriage, gardening and spending time with family at their Island Lake cabin. Many memorable 4th of July birthday celebrations for Jean were held with friends and family there.
Jean began work as a secretary for the Oliver Mining Company, then at Michelich’s Grocery, and 13 years at Pam’s Hallmark in Hibbing, where she made many close friends. Jean was a resident of Keewatin for 66 years. Jean was very devout in her faith, having been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church until its closure and then of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church. Volunteer work was a large part of Jean’s life. She served as a member of St. Bernadette’s Circle, helping with many church suppers and funerals. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 27 years.
Jean was a fabulous cook, having stacks of recipes. Her potica, sarmas and strudels remain unmatched. She enjoyed knitting in her spare time, and was truly happiest working in her beautiful gardens, both at home and Island Lake. She toiled countless hours in her bountiful raspberry patch. She loved sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; children: Debbie (Joel) Clusiau, Mark (Anne) Hagsten, Jim (Shellie) Hagsten, Laura (Steve) Emanuel, Jane (Joe) Mayerle; grandchildren: Stephanie (Joe) Badavinac, Jeff (Adri) Clusiau, Brian Clusiau, Amanda (Jimmy Peterson) Hagsten, Katherine (Chris Sainio) Hagsten, Mike (Sarah Pike) Pistilli, Terese (Mike) Evans, Nick (Maria Peluso)Emanuel, AJ (Marissa Vespa) Emanuel; great grandchildren: Remy Badavinac, Judo Badavinac, Lenny Pistilli, Kaleb Evans and Lena Babe Emanuel.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Frances; siblings, Tony and Frances.
Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Wednesday March 30, 2022 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Private interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Hagsten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
