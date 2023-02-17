Jean Bungarden

Following a fulfilling life filled with love, laughter and much wisdom, Jean Bungarden left this world on February 6, 2023. Born in Parkers Prairie in 1938, Jean called Minnesota home. She grew up in Waseca, later lived in New Ulm and then Madison before retiring in Pengilly along with Jack, her husband of fifty years. Throughout her life, Jean was a caregiver in the truest sense. She began her career as an OB nurse working in Labor and Delivery, the nursery and also later worked as a public health nurse. Above all, Jean loved being a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. Never judging, always supportive and compassionate with a gentle persistence. Yet, she had a wit that could leave a room filled with laughter. Ever-curious, Jean didn’t take the world at its word. She had a wonderful spunk and always sought to understand.

