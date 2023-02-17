Following a fulfilling life filled with love, laughter and much wisdom, Jean Bungarden left this world on February 6, 2023. Born in Parkers Prairie in 1938, Jean called Minnesota home. She grew up in Waseca, later lived in New Ulm and then Madison before retiring in Pengilly along with Jack, her husband of fifty years. Throughout her life, Jean was a caregiver in the truest sense. She began her career as an OB nurse working in Labor and Delivery, the nursery and also later worked as a public health nurse. Above all, Jean loved being a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. Never judging, always supportive and compassionate with a gentle persistence. Yet, she had a wit that could leave a room filled with laughter. Ever-curious, Jean didn’t take the world at its word. She had a wonderful spunk and always sought to understand.
One of six siblings, Jean never wanted to miss out on a gathering. Outgoing and social, she was as likely to be in the north woods with her kids as enjoying the theater in the city with her sisters. She relished those warm fall days when she could fly along the bike paths, glimpsing the sun through the aspens and maples as their leaves turned colors, the wind at her back, leading her forward.
Jean is survived by her four children: Patricia (Jim Roussin) McArtle, John (Pam) Bungarden, Tim (Kellie) Bungarden, and Pete (Jodi) Bungarden; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings: Tom Muyres, Judy Muyres, Mike (Sandy) Muyres, Mary Lou (Bob) Muyres-Norbie, and extended family.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bungarden; sister, Patricia Muyres; and her parents, Marcella and August Muyres.
Memorial service date and location to be determined but will be in early spring.
Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities (homeless elders).
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Bungarden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
