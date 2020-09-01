Jean Ann Wherland, 77, of Anoka, Minn., passed away after a courageous fight with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Jean will be remembered for her positive and fun loving attitude. She always found the good in any situation.
Jean will forever live in the hearts of those she knew and will be greatly missed
Jean is survived by the love of her life and husband for 58 years, Roger; children, Tammy (Robert) Hartman, Chris (Delana) Wherland; granddaughters, Amelia and Abigail; brothers, Stephen (Marge) Gandsey, Thomas (the late Sheryl) Gandsey; sister-in-law, Joyce Gandsey; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ann Wood; sisters, Jane (Pat) Degnan, Annette (Richard) Raukar; brother, Peter Gandsey.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials requested to American Cancer Society.
